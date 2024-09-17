Car-Free Day in Palma

By John Smith • Published: 17 Sep 2024 • 17:26 • 1 minute read

All of the family can enjoy the bike ride Credit: Bear Photos Shutterstock

Two wheels good, four wheels bad on Sunday September 22, as Palma hosts a special bicycle parade in order to support World Car-Free Day.

European Mobility Week

This cycling extravaganza is one of the new features this year in the European Mobility Week programme and families are invited to register to take part in this fun event.

It will start at 10 am from Palau d’Esports de Son Moix and from there will go along the Camí dels Reis, the Decathlon roundabout-Can Valero roundabout and the Son Serra Parera park roundabout. The return route will be via General Riera, Calle Uruguay, the cemetery roundabout, Camí de Jesús and the Decathlon roundabout until finishing back at Son Moix.

This route, which will be monitored at all times by the Local Police, will last approximately 30 minutes and has been planned as a family activity that aims to promote sustainable mobility activities within the framework of the European Car-Free Day.

Train and bus rides will be free

Keeping to the concept of a Car-Free Day, travel on the trains operated by Serveis Ferroviaris de Mallorca and the buses of EMT Palma and the Consorci de Transports de Mallorca (CTM) will be free for all to use on September 22.