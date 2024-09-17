Cartagena Mayor calls for free AP7 toll road

By Catherine McGeer •
Cartagena Demands Toll Relief
CARTAGENA’s mayor, Noelia Arroyo, is asking the Transport Minister to make the AP7 toll road between Cartagena and Vera free for locals and tourists. This comes after recent data from the State Society of Land Transport Infrastructure (SEITT) revealed the toll road is generating profits for the ministry.
Arroyo pointed out that the tolls not only cover the €11 million in costs but also bring in an extra €2.2 million in profit. ‘It’s clear that it doesn’t make sense for the government to profit from tolls that hinder the movement of residents, tourists, and goods,’ Arroyo said.
The AP7 is crucial for Cartagena, linking it to popular spots like Marbella, Málaga, and Almería’s coast. Arroyo’s proposal includes reducing the price of the tolls immediately, eliminating them altogether within the Cartagena area, and making the toll road free on weekends and holidays to boost tourism. ‘This isn’t an extraordinary request,’ Arroyo added, noting that similar measures were taken for the A7 in Alicante.
Making the AP7 toll road between Cartagena and Vera free for locals and tourists offers several significant benefits. Eliminating or reducing tolls would ease travel for residents, making daily commutes more affordable and efficient. For tourists, especially those visiting popular destinations like Marbella and Málaga, free access would enhance their travel experience and potentially boost tourism in the region. This could lead to increased economic activity and support local businesses. Additionally, making the toll road free on weekends and holidays could further stimulate local tourism, providing a much-needed boost to the area’s economy during peak travel times.
