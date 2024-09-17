By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Sep 2024 • 9:30 • 1 minute read

Image: MeteOrihuela / Facebook.

In many countries, people travel to zoos to view animals that also thrive in Alicante, such as the flamingos that inhabit the region.

Their presence underscores the province’s rich environmental diversity, which needs to be preserved.

Diverse Fauna

The El Hondo wetland, spanning the municipalities of Elche, Crevillent, Catral, and Dolores, is an ecologically significant area known for its diverse fauna, including flamingos.

This wetland serves as a vital refuge for these birds, particularly during migration periods.

The saline waters and shallow lagoons of El Hondo offer an ideal habitat, providing flamingos with essential food sources such as algae and small crustaceans rich in carotenoids, which give them their distinctive pink colouration.

Flocks of Flamingoes

During migration, large flocks of flamingos can frequently be observed in El Hondo, where they feed and rest before resuming their journey.

The common flamingo (Phoenicopterus Roseus) is the predominant species found here.

Ecological Health

Their presence is a key indicator of the wetland’s ecological health, as flamingos are highly sensitive to changes in water quality and food availability.

El Hondo is not only a temporary sanctuary for migratory flamingos but also supports some resident individuals year-round, highlighting the wetland’s importance for their conservation.

Additionally, flamingos can be found in the nearby Laguna de la Mata, which shares similar ecological conditions with El Hondo.