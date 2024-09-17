Costa Calida events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Sep 2024 • 12:11 • 5 minutes read

Explore Handmade Local Goods Image: Shutterstock/ SpeedKingz

Aguilas Artisan Market

ON Sunday, September 22, the Glorieta (town square) in Águilas will host a Traditional Producers’ Market. The event is organised by the Association of Tradition and Folklore of Águilas, with support from the Department of Culture. Visitors can buy local products such as cheeses, cured meats, sweets, handmade jewellery, and decorations.

Félix Cano, the event organiser, says the goal is to showcase some of the best small-scale artisans from the region, all known for their high-quality work. The market will be open from 9 am to 2 pm, with live demonstrations during this time.

A special feature of this market is a free paper recycling workshop, open to 20 participants. The workshop will run from 11 am to 2 pm, and sign-up forms will be available at the market itself.

This event is a perfect way to enjoy local culture, shop for handmade goods, and learn about sustainable practices in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.

Secret Missions in Cartagena

TIME is running out to visit the exciting ‘Secret Missions’ exhibition at the Civil War Refuge Museum in Cartagena. Open until September 29, the exhibition has already attracted nearly 19,000 visitors, with all events fully booked. Tickets are available on the Cartagena Puerto de Culturas website. (puertodeculturas.cartagena.es)

The exhibition features 12 large dioramas with original artifacts, recreating pivotal secret missions from World War II. Highlights include scenes from Operation Caravan in the desert, spy interceptors, secret documents, double-agent uniforms, and the famous Enigma Machine, which played a crucial role in code-breaking.

As a bonus, visitors can win a free boat ride for two around the bay by solving a hidden puzzle inside the museum. The clues relate to a secret operation that endangered Cartagena’s security in 1936. Ask the Cartagena Puerto de Culturas guides for more information and take your shot at deciphering the mystery!

Runway Revival in Camposol

GET ready for a stylish way to make a difference! On Tuesday, October 22, Marianos in Camposol Sector A will host a fashion show benefiting Noah’s ARC, a dedicated animal rescue charity in the Murcia region. Doors open at 1:30 pm, with the runway action kicking off at 2 pm.

For just €1, you can enjoy a showcase of branded clothing, from swimwear and casual wear to evening outfits, shoes, and accessories. But that’s not all—there will also be raffles with exciting prizes up for grabs.

All proceeds from the event will support Noah’s ARC in its mission to rescue and care for injured, mistreated, and abandoned animals. So, come for the fashion, stay for the cause, and help make a difference for our furry friends!

Musical Balconies in Cartagena

CARTAGENA is turning up the volume on Saturday, October 5, as the city’s historic centre transforms into an open-air concert hall for the second ‘Cartagena Suena… en los balcones’ (Cartagena Sounds… from the Balconies). From noon to 8:45 pm, the festival will showcase local talent in a unique acoustic setting across several iconic balconies.

Organised by singer and journalist Lydia Martín, the event promises an eclectic mix of pop, rock, Celtic music, and singer-songwriter performances. Kicking off the day at 12:00 pm, Italian-born Claudia Vergotti will serenade the crowd from the balcony of the Palacio Consistorial. Known for her emotive style, Vergotti’s hit ‘La Mala del cuento’ has over 100,000 YouTube views.

At 1:00 pm, Tremendo Road, led by Nils Martínez, will rock the balcony of Ana Laiz Asesores. Their latest EP includes a nod to their Carthaginian roots.

As evening falls, the Capitanía balcony will host Celtic Seas at 7:00 pm and Sin Tregua at 8:00 pm Celtic Seas, led by Esperanza Lamet, will showcase their new EP, ‘Horizons,’ while pop-rock veterans Sin Tregua, fronted by Leo Fernández, will bring a decade of musical experience to the stage.

Each performance will be in acoustic format, lasting 40 minutes. Event-goers can identify the stages thanks to distinctive banners designed by Carmen Saura, adding a vibrant touch to this musical celebration.

Lorca’s September Fair

LORCA is gearing up for ten days of non-stop festivities during its September Fair, which runs from the 20 to the 29 of September. This annual event transforms the city, filling its streets and plazas with lively music, theatre, and entertainment for all ages. Key locations like the Coso de Sutullena and Huerto de la Rueda fair ground will host concerts, DJ sessions, and fun activities for families.

One of the highlights is the Feria de Mediodía (Midday Fair), where locals and visitors can enjoy delicious tapas while enjoying live music and the vibrant atmosphere in the city’s historic centre. Various bands will perform across Lorca’s plazas, with food and drink stands dotted about and attractions adding to the excitement.

Children are not forgotten, with free childcare services available at the Huerto de la Casa de Guevara, offering activities like workshops, face painting, and bouncy castles. Sports, crafts, and parades also make up part of the schedule, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Lorca’s September Fair is a cultural landmark in the region, attracting visitors from across the province for a week of celebration, delicious food, and entertainment. Whether you’re into music, food, or simply soaking up the atmosphere, it’s a can’t-miss event!

Mental Health Run in San Pedro del Pinatar

SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR will be buzzing with energy on September 21 at 6.30 pm, as the town hosts the inaugural ‘RunRún Solidario’, a 6-kilometre race and walk to benefit AFEMAR. The event, starting and finishing at the La Llana beach parking lot, will wind through the picturesque El Puerto road and the Las Salinas Regional Park.

Organised by the Association of Families and People with Mental Illness and Developmental Disorders of the Mar Menor Region (AFEMAR), this event aims to raise awareness for mental health, aligning with World Mental Health Day in October.

AFEMAR’s president, Ramón Sáez, highlighted the race’s goal to spotlight their crucial work in the community. The town’s Health Councillor, Valentín Henarejos, praised AFEMAR’s impact and backed the blend of nature, sport, and charity.

The race, directed by Gines Soto, is open to all—from athletes to families. Entries are €10, available at dorsal21.com or AFEMAR’s office on Calle Concejal Mariano Henarejos.

Craft Fair in Murcia

FERAMUR, the Regional Craft Fair of Murcia, is marking its 40th anniversary with a big expansion this year. From September 26 to 29, the Ifelor venue in Lorca will host 90 exhibitors, up from 74 last year. There will be 87 stands spread across three pavilions, featuring a range of crafts and live demonstrations.

Regional Minister Marisa López Aragón shared her excitement about the fair’s growth and confirmed that the regional government is backing it with €70,000 in funding. This year, 18 local artisans can get up to 80 per cent off their stand costs thanks to new subsidies.

Besides the craft stalls, visitors can enjoy live demos, hands-on workshops, fashion shows, and food tastings. A special exhibition will highlight Feramur’s history over the past 40 years, and artisans from the Valencia region will add to the event’s cultural richness.

