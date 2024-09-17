By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Sep 2024 • 15:45 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Following the tremendous success and positive reception of the Entre Velas concerts, Elche is excited to announce the return of this candlelit concert series.

Councillor Irene Ruiz stated that the event aims “to once again illuminate the city with candlelight and the best music.”

Greatest Hits

The series kicks off on September 28 with a special concert at the Torre de Vaillo, featuring the greatest hits of the Beatles and Simon and Garfunkel.

This performance will be free of charge, though attendees must secure an invitation in advance.

Invitations will be available for collection at the Gran Teatro box office starting one week before the event.

More Concerts

Subsequent concerts will be held at Las Clarisas on October 4, 11, and 12.

The programme includes Del Clásico al Cine, Abba Forever, and Love Songs.

The series will conclude on October 18 with a special concert titled Las 8 Estaciones: de Vivaldi a Piazzola, set in the surroundings of the Huerto de San Plácido.

Grab Your Ticket

Tickets for the concerts can be purchased at the Gran Teatro box office or online at vivaticket.es.

Prices are set at €5 for most concerts, with the exception of the October 18 performance, which is priced at €10.