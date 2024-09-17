Equestrian show ‘Horse Rhythm’

By Adam Woodward • Published: 17 Sep 2024 • 23:10 • 1 minute read

Members of El Ranchito. Credit: El Ranchito, Facebook

Torremolinos bullring hosts the spectacular equestrian show, ‘Ritmo a Caballo’, as part of the Torremolinos Feria.

The horse show will be held on Friday, September 20 and is free to enter for everyone. Taking place at 8pm, the doors will close as soon as all the seats are filled.

Organised by the El Ranchito Equestrian Club, this is a show that pays tribute to the ‘Alta Escuela Española’ (Upper Spanish School). In the 16th century, the World began to realise that Spanish riders and cowboys were highly proficient riders and skilled in horse training. This practice led to horses being prepared to defend cattle herds from wild Bravo bulls, and also for battle, giving rise to celebrated warriors and using their horses not only for transport, but also as lethal weapons.

Homage to the best horse school in the World

In times of peace, the royal houses of all Europe integrated the techniques of Spanish horse training into the art of horse riding and show jumping, and therefore expanding the fame of the Alta Escuela Española, one of the most important riding schools in the World today.

Today they continue to teach, train horses, and spread equestrian art. Samur, in France, the School of Portugal, the Spanish School in Vienna, and the Royal Spanish School of Equestrian Art in Jerez, all have their roots in the teachings of Alta Escuela Española.

The Ritmo a Caballo equestrian show is on at the bullring in Torremolinos at 8pm on Friday, September 20.