Esparto workshop, Mijas.

By Adam Woodward • Published: 17 Sep 2024 • 19:13 • 1 minute read

Example of some more complicated esparto creations. Credit: Musketa, Facebook

After the summer break, it’s time to get back to creativity and learning. In Mijas Pueblo, one suggestion would be something iconically traditional for any pueblo blanco, esparto weaving in the Musketa studio.

‘Esparto’, ‘halfah grass’, or ‘esparto grass’ is a strong fibre produced from two species of perennial grasses common to northern Africa, Spain and Portugal. It is used for crafts and creating useful everyday traditional items such as bags, window blinds, and baskets. Visitors to Mijas Pueblo will no doubt already have seen plenty of elaborate examples around the village.

The ancient activity of weaving esparto dates back, as far as historians know, at least 7,000 years, as long ago as the Neolithic period, when it was used to make rugs, ropes, clothes, and many other sturdy everyday objects. Iberians were particularly fond of esparto rugs as floor coverings.

In Mijas Pueblo, expert weaver Sonia Lekuona López of Musketa offers introductory workshops in making utilitarian and decorative works, from espadrilles to trendy baskets or simply decorative objet d’arts. In her starter course, she focuses on making a mini-basket and a heart in esparto grass. During the course, students will learn different sewing techniques using the typical needles of esparto grass on a pleita previously prepared by the teacher. The decoration will be up to each student’s imagination.

In the workshops that Sonia runs at Musketa, in Mijas Pueblo, it is possible to learn the simplest and more advanced creations. A small heart of esparto takes 2 hours and costs €35; a small basket, 3 hours and €55; a tinajera (basket for carrying traditional drinking vase), 5 hours and €80; an ecological place mat, €60; a mini-chimney brush, €40; and a full espartería 16-hour course over various days will cost €210. All courses are limited to a minimum of 2 people, and local Mijas tea is provided.

Reservations can be made at least 3 days in advance via WhatsApp 649 71 51 25 or Instagram @studiomusketa.