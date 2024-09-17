Fresh fish donated to nine charities

By John Smith • Updated: 17 Sep 2024 • 17:40 • 1 minute read

Distribution of the 3,000 kilos of sea bream Credit: Balearic Government

The saying that charity begins at home has certainly proven true as 3,000 kilos of farmed sea bream were caught, packed in ice and donated to nine charities in Mallorca.

Nine charities benefit

Those benefitting are the Monti-sion Solidaria Foundation; the Food Bank Foundation of Mallorca; the Spanish Red Cross; Diocesan Caritas of Mallorca; the associations Mallorca Sense Fam; SOS Mamas Baleares; Ebenezer Maranata, the Bons Aires Arxiduc Residents’ Association and the Barceló Foundation.

A healthy meal

The concept is that “the neediest families can have portions of fresh, high-quality sea bream on their tables, contributing to a healthy diet” and this has been a joint venture between various government agencies and Aquicultura Balear.

The fish, each weighing around 500gms were packed by the Andratx Fishermen’s Guild and distribution of the fish, suitably kept fresh in ice, began on Tuesday September 17.