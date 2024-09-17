Fresh fish donated to nine charities

By John Smith •
Updated: 17 Sep 2024 • 17:40 • 1 minute read
Distribution of the 3,000 kilos of sea bream
Credit: Balearic Government
The saying that charity begins at home has certainly proven true as 3,000 kilos of farmed sea bream were caught, packed in ice and donated to nine charities in Mallorca.
Those benefitting are the Monti-sion Solidaria Foundation; the Food Bank Foundation of Mallorca; the Spanish Red Cross; Diocesan Caritas of Mallorca; the associations Mallorca Sense Fam; SOS Mamas Baleares; Ebenezer Maranata, the Bons Aires Arxiduc Residents’ Association and the Barceló Foundation.
The concept is that “the neediest families can have portions of fresh, high-quality sea bream on their tables, contributing to a healthy diet” and this has been a joint venture between various government agencies and Aquicultura Balear.
The fish, each weighing around 500gms were packed by the Andratx Fishermen’s Guild and distribution of the fish, suitably kept fresh in ice, began on Tuesday September 17.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.