Lux Mundi Fuengirola trip to Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Published: 17 Sep 2024 • 12:11 • 1 minute read

Estepona Day trip including Estepona famed murals. Credit: Philip Bird - Shutterstock.

New opening hours for Lux Mundi Boutique, & a day trip to Estepona lined up for the coming week in Fuengirola.

The Lux Mundi Boutique will be open at the Ecumenical Centre in Fuengirola from Mondays to Fridays from 10am to 1pm. The store is focusing on spring and summer clothes, all at a bargain of €2 an item. The charity shop also has shoes and jewellery, as well as some kitchen and household items. They are accepting donations of household goods and items of clothing and would appreciate it if you could bring them in bags that you do not need during the normal opening hours.

On Friday, September 20, Lux Mundi will be holding an ecumenical prayer with the participation of different Christian churches at the St. George’s Anglican Chaplaincy in Malaga in the British cemetery.

Social group coach trip to Estepona

And for Thursday, September 26. Lux Mundi are currently taking bookings for their excursion to Estepona. Have an enjoyable day along the coast in Estepona, where people can visit the Orchid House, the port, take a boat trip to see the dolphins, or just wander around the town marvelling at some of the 60 works of incredible street art that are on display. There will be plenty of time for refreshments and lunch. Tickets cost €25 with a Friends Card or €28 Euros for visitors available at the Lux Mundi Centre. The bus leaves the Feria Ground at 9.05am, or from 9.15am from the Bull Ring. They plan to return at 5pm. Tickets are available now from the Lux Mundi Centre, Calle Nueva No. 3, Fuengirola.

Lux Mundi is a charitable organisation that provides interpreter services, wheelchairs, walkers on loan, help in contacting hospitals, medical and other services, and visits to those confined in their homes. Support is also given in cases of sickness, loneliness, bereavement, or other difficulties. They have a library and reference library in different languages, nearly new clothes at nominal prices, day trips, and the chance to meet others from many countries in a welcoming setting.