Marbella, capital of wellness

By Adam Woodward • Published: 17 Sep 2024 • 14:19 • 1 minute read

Meditation and yoga at the biggest wellbeing weekend Credit: master1305 - Freepik

Marbella is celebrating ‘World Wellness Weekend’ with 2,000 free activities, including fitness areas, yoga, a craft market, and children’s activities.

This will be the 4th year Marbella council has been involved in organising this event that has been growing year on year. Between Friday, September 20 and Sunday, 22 from the morning until the evening, the terraces of the harbour in Virgen del Carmen, Marbella, will be full of activities and ideas for enhancing one’s wellbeing.

Marbella to become world capital of Wellness

Almost 450 professionals have been invited to participate in the event, including specialists in sports exercises, music, dance, and more. From the council’s point of view, this is an ideal opportunity to promote Marbella as a world leader in wellness holidays. The event will also showcase talks, massages, workshops, and craft stalls and will be full of healthy options at food and drinks stalls run by the charity CADI Marbella, who will be raising funds for their work. CADI (Association for Attention to Child Diversity), is a non-profit organisation that helps children and young people who need physical, neurological, and intellectual rehabilitation beyond regular health care.

The online travel platform Travellyze earlier this year identified the Costa del Sol as being in the top 3 of destinations for wellness tourism among northern European citizens. With an expected 8,000 participants, organisers are predicting this will be the biggest wellness event in the World.