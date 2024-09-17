By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 17 Sep 2024 • 15:07
• 1 minute read
Norway is setting a global example with more electric cars than petrol vehicles
Credit: Shutterstock
Norway, one of the world’s largest oil exporters, now has more electric cars than petrol-driven vehicles.
Of the 2.8 million private cars registered, 754,303 are electric, compared to 753,905 petrol-powered, according to the Norwegian Road Federation.
With a population of 5.5 million, Norway is on track to become the first country to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2025.
Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) have surged, thanks to generous tax breaks and incentives, largely funded by Norway’s oil and gas wealth.
Norway’s £1.3 trillion ($1.7tn) sovereign wealth fund, built from oil profits, acts as a financial cushion, enabling the government to support green initiatives.
EV buyers enjoy sales tax exemptions and other perks, making EV ownership highly attractive. Early efforts to promote electric cars even involved Norway’s pop group A-ha, who helped raise awareness of the environmental benefits of EVs.
Despite this achievement, diesel cars remain the most numerous on Norwegian roads, with just under one million still in operation, however, their numbers are declining rapidly.
Currently, nine out of 10 new cars sold in Norway are electric, a trend driven by substantial government support.
Norway’s incentives include free parking for EVs and exemption from city tolls.
Unlike many other countries, where EV owners face challenges with charging infrastructure, Norway offers plentiful free charging stations – Oslo alone has 2,000 chargers – making EV ownership even more convenient.
Norway’s ambitious goal is to eliminate petrol and diesel cars by 2025, supported by a mix of wealth from its oil industry and a strong commitment to sustainability, setting a global example in the shift towards electric mobility.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.