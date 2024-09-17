By Harry Sinclair • Published: 17 Sep 2024 • 15:07 • 1 minute read

Norway is setting a global example with more electric cars than petrol vehicles Credit: Shutterstock

Norway, one of the world’s largest oil exporters, now has more electric cars than petrol-driven vehicles.

Of the 2.8 million private cars registered, 754,303 are electric, compared to 753,905 petrol-powered, according to the Norwegian Road Federation.

Norway sees more electric cars than petrol models

With a population of 5.5 million, Norway is on track to become the first country to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2025.

Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) have surged, thanks to generous tax breaks and incentives, largely funded by Norway’s oil and gas wealth.

Norway’s £1.3 trillion ($1.7tn) sovereign wealth fund, built from oil profits, acts as a financial cushion, enabling the government to support green initiatives.

Norway offers incentives for purchasing electric vehicles

EV buyers enjoy sales tax exemptions and other perks, making EV ownership highly attractive. Early efforts to promote electric cars even involved Norway’s pop group A-ha, who helped raise awareness of the environmental benefits of EVs.

Despite this achievement, diesel cars remain the most numerous on Norwegian roads, with just under one million still in operation, however, their numbers are declining rapidly.

Currently, nine out of 10 new cars sold in Norway are electric, a trend driven by substantial government support.

Norway’s incentives include free parking for EVs and exemption from city tolls.

Norway paves the way for eliminating petrol and diesel cars by 2025

Unlike many other countries, where EV owners face challenges with charging infrastructure, Norway offers plentiful free charging stations – Oslo alone has 2,000 chargers – making EV ownership even more convenient.

Norway’s ambitious goal is to eliminate petrol and diesel cars by 2025, supported by a mix of wealth from its oil industry and a strong commitment to sustainability, setting a global example in the shift towards electric mobility.