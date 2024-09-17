By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 17 Sep 2024 • 14:07
• 1 minute read
Norway aims to attract more foreign workers with new rules
Credit: Shutterstock
Norway is set to boost its workforce by implementing new rules aimed at employing more foreign workers.
The new regulations and changes aim to accelerate labour market integration, expand eligibility for work programs, and enhance training opportunities.
A key component of the new rules is the requirement for refugees in shorter induction programs to engage in at least 15 hours of work-related activities per week after three months.
This move is designed to prepare refugees more quickly for the Norwegian labour market, helping them contribute to the country’s economy.
Norway is broadening its integration programs to include foreign workers aged 55 to 60. This change ensures that older refugees have more opportunities to gain employment qualifications, further expanding the labour force.
To improve job prospects, the government is extending the induction program for refugees pursuing formal education.
This includes an additional year for upper secondary education and vocational training, enhancing their long-term employment potential.
The success of integrating Ukrainian refugees into the workforce has influenced these new measures.
Over 27% of working-age Ukrainians have found employment in Norway, and the government hopes to replicate this success with other foreign workers.
With over 75,000 refugees resettled in the last three years, Norway faces a growing demand for skilled labour. Despite measures to control refugee arrivals, the labour shortage persists.
These new regulations aim to meet the demand by equipping foreign workers with the skills needed to thrive in the Norwegian economy.
Employment and Inclusion Minister Tonje Brenna emphasised the need for a flexible regulatory framework to support foreign workers.
This includes improving language skills and offering meaningful employment opportunities in regulated sectors.
Norway’s new regulations are designed to meet labour demands and promote an inclusive workforce by helping foreign workers, especially refugees, integrate into society and secure skilled jobs.
The government’s efforts aim to create a win-win situation for both the economy and foreign workers.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.