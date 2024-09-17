By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Sep 2024 • 19:09 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Sax.

Sax has announced its schedule for the Mayordomía of San Blas festivities, taking place from September 20 to October 5.

This marks the 44th year of the festival’s Half-Year celebration, a tradition that began in 1980.

The events kick off on Friday, September 20, with the Festive Photography Contest award ceremony at 8:00.PM in the Mayordomía assembly hall, followed by a photography exhibition on the ground floor.

Introducing the Ladies

On Saturday, September 21, at 7:00.PM, the Senior Ladies will be introduced, and the Senior Queen for the 2025 San Blas festivities will be elected.

The following day, on September 22 at 6:00.PM, the Children’s Ladies and Children’s Queen for the upcoming festivals will be presented.

Film Festival

The schedule continues on Friday, September 27, with the premiere of the 2024 festival film and promotional videos for the 2025 festivals at 8:00.PM in the Mayordomía’s auditorium.

On Saturday, September 28, a series of children’s events will be held at the Caballeros de Cardona Comparsa venue, starting at 10:00.AM with a breakfast for the children, followed by the “Blas Hernández” Children’s Drawing Contest and other games.

At midday in the Plaza Mayor, the Children’s Embassy will be presented along with the XLVIII Children’s Sergeant Contest, with participants competing in three age groups. Later in the afternoon, at 5:00.PM, the children will be formally presented to San Blas.

Musical Composition Competition

Sunday, September 29, features the 9th “Barceló de Sax” Festive Composition Competition at noon in the Plaza Mayor, led by the Sociedad Unión Musical y Artística de Sax.

A jury of professionals will select the top four pasodobles, with the winning entry earning a €4,000 prize.

Gachamiga Fun

The festival continues into October, with the second Gachamigas Competition for Young Festeros on Friday, October 4 at 8:00.PM, starting at the town hall square and moving to Plaza de San Blas for the competition.

The events conclude on Saturday, October 5, with a festive gathering in the afternoon, beginning at 5:30.PM