Save Pat’s dogs, fundraising party

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 17 Sep 2024 • 9:17 • 1 minute read

Pat Waterhouse with one of many dogs at her centre. Credit: Adrian Morgan-Evans, Facebook.

Friday, September 20 is a very special day in the calendar of Estepona with a celebration to raise funds to save 67 dogs, which is taking place at De La Mar restaurant in the harbour.

Pat’s Rescue Retreat in Alora is facing the hardest time in its history with over 60 rescued dogs, many of which had been abused and injured and are therefore not easy to find appropriate new homes for. Pat Waterhouse, the centre’s owner, has been diagnosed with cancer, and she fears she will not outlive her dogs. The selfless adoptive mum of 67 dogs, 14 of which were taken in from a couple who were tragically killed in a road accident this summer, needs someone to take care of the dogs when she’s gone. The fundraiser, Pat’s Party Fundraiser, is seeking to raise enough cash to maintain the rescue centre for the time being and give Pat peace of mind.

While the event is free to enter, one of the highlights will be the €10-a-ticket raffle. So loved is Pat in the Costa del Sol community, that local businesses have donated loads of fantastic prizes, including boat rides out to see dolphins, beauty treatments, meals in restaurants, and many more great things to be won.

The fundraiser will be on Friday, September 20 at 6pm at De La Mar restaurant in Estepona harbour, and there will be food and entertainment. It’s a fantastic cause everyone should try to get to. For those who cannot, there’s a GoFundMe campaign, ‘Rescue retreat Alora Malaga Spain’.