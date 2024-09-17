By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Sep 2024 • 15:04 • 1 minute read

One of Rome’s most iconic landmarks, the Spanish Steps, has sparked a legal and media controversy between France and Italy following a report by the French Court of Auditors.

The dispute revolves around France’s properties in Rome, with the report raising concerns about the maintenance of five French churches, including the Trinità dei Monti church, which stands atop the Spanish Steps.

Broader Debate

While the report does not directly address the famous staircase, it highlights French involvement in the church’s upkeep, leading to a broader debate about the site’s ownership.

Historically, the Spanish Steps were commissioned by French kings, built with French funds, and designed by French architects.

This historical context led to the French Court of Auditors affirming these facts, which some interpreted as a claim of French ownership over the Spanish Steps, linking them to France’s real estate portfolio in Rome.

France’s Portfolio

This portfolio, which includes 180 rental properties, generates €4.5 million annually for the French government.

The origin of France’s holdings in Rome traces back to a 1790 agreement between France and the Vatican, then rulers of the Papal States.

However, complicating the situation is that since the late 19th century, the maintenance and restoration of the Spanish Steps have been handled by the City of Rome and the Italian State.

Part of Rome

Claudio Parisi Presicce, Rome’s superintendent of cultural heritage, quickly responded to the controversy, emphasising that the Spanish Steps are not only a monumental cultural site but also a public thoroughfare, thus an “integral part of Rome” and by extension, Italy.

Italy’s tourism minister, Daniela Santanchè, took a more provocative stance, remarking, “What would France be without Italy… They even want to take the Spanish Steps,” while other Italian politicians suggested that Italy could reclaim its art from the Louvre if France pursued its claims.

In contrast, Pierre Moscovici, the President of the French Court of Auditors, expressed surprise at the backlash, clarifying that the report merely sought clarification regarding the status of French assets in Rome.

Spanish Steps

Interestingly, despite the name, Spain is not involved in this ownership debate.

The “Spanish Steps” derive their name from the adjacent Piazza di Spagna (Spanish Square), not from any historical connection to Spain itself.