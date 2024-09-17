By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Sep 2024 • 12:37 • 1 minute read

Image: APEHA FEHPA Hostelería Alicante / Facebook

Alicante’s Central Market is hosting the “La millor tapeta del món” (The Best Tapa in the World) gastronomic event this September.

The public is invited to sample these culinary creations free of charge, prepared by some of the top chefs from the province.

The event which began its run on September 16, 17, and 18 will conclude on September 23, and 24, starting at 11:00.AM.

Show-Cooking Demonstrations

The event features show-cooking demonstrations by chefs from five renowned local restaurants, highlighting their skills and creativity with the star dish: the tapa.

According to the manager of the Costa Blanca Tourism Board, José Mancebo, this initiative not only showcases exceptional summer cuisine but also helps to extend the season, promoting both coastal and inland culinary traditions.

Gastronomic Reputation

He emphasised that the event contributes to the ongoing development of Alicante’s gastronomic reputation, which is a significant draw for tourists and visitors.

Councillor Lidia López praised Alicante’s growing international prestige in gastronomy, noting the city’s strong reputation in both its hospitality sector and its renowned rice dishes and tapas.

She attributed this success to the professionalism of local restaurants, the city’s commitment to its culinary brand, and the dedication to maintaining high-quality standards, which are recognised and appreciated by visitors.