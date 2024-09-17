By Letara Draghia • Published: 17 Sep 2024 • 21:57 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Pixabay

Pregnancy is often described as a transformative experience for a woman’s body, but new research highlights that it’s just as life-altering for women’s brains.

Recent studies featured on Nature Neuroscience reveal that a woman’s brain undergoes significant changes during pregnancy, some of which persist long after childbirth. These changes not only help women adapt to motherhood but may also provide clues about conditions like postpartum depression.

What happens to a woman’s brain during pregnancy?

During pregnancy, a woman’s brain undergoes structural changes, particularly in areas associated with cognition and emotional processing. Researchers found that there is a reduction in the volume of grey matter in over 80 per cent of the brain regions examined. Grey matter in the brain consists of neuron cell bodies and is responsible for processing information related to movement, sensation, emotions, and decision-making. The major shift during pregnancy is comparable to changes that happen during puberty.

While the idea of “losing” brain matter may seem alarming, it’s actually a positive adaptation. Scientists believe these reductions reflect the brain’s refinement, where certain neural circuits are fine-tuned to better meet the demands of motherhood. It helps mothers respond more effectively to their baby’s needs, enhancing their ability to bond and care for their newborn.

“Mum brain”

You might have heard terms like “mum brain” or “pregnancy brain” referring to the forgetfulness many new or expecting parents experience. This can understandably make you wonder if becoming a parent will affect your mental sharpness. A study on Jama Neurology showed that around 80 per cent of new or expecting mothers report memory issues. However, brain scans suggest these changes aren’t tied to a decline in cognitive abilities but may actually enhance parenting skills.

The scientific study of women’s brains during and after pregnancy

The detailed study published on Nature Neuroscience followed a first-time mother, Liz Chrastil, who underwent 26 brain scans throughout her pregnancy and two years after giving birth. The research revealed a consistent pattern of brain changes, notably reductions in grey matter, which may be crucial for maternal bonding and adapting to parenthood.

This research could also shed light on postpartum depression, a condition affecting many new mothers who feel alone and overwhelmed. Understanding how the brain reorders during pregnancy may help predict which women are at higher risk for mood disorders after childbirth.

The long-lasting changes to a woman’s brain after pregnancy

The study suggested that these alterations can persist for at least two years after childbirth, providing an extended window for adjusting to motherhood. The changes observed are not just physical but could be linked to enhanced empathy and emotional regulation, traits vital for nurturing.

As scientists continue to explore how the brain adjusts to motherhood, it becomes clear that pregnancy is not just about creating new life – it’s also about reshaping the mind to meet the challenges of becoming a parent.

View the full Nature Neuroscience study here.

