Art exhibition honours Valencian artist

By John Smith • Published: 18 Sep 2024 • 22:19 • 1 minute read

Sunflowers by Marta Blasco Credit: Marta Blasco

A new exhibition at the CCA Andratx which is entitled Septiembre opens on Saturday September 21 across two of its galleries.

Two new exhibitions

Gallery II hosts a commemorative exhibition from the CCA archives, with works that highlight more than two decades of creativity and those attending will enjoy revisiting works by renowned national and international artists, who have been Artists in Residence at CCA and left their mark on Mallorca.

Honouring Valencian artist

Then in the Sala Espai the exhibition is devoted to the work of Valencian artist Marta Blasco, who has become a key figure in Mallorca’s cultural landscape.

She has now lived and worked in Mallorca for more than two decades and specialises in the contemporary reinterpretation of classical masterpieces.

The CCA is open Tuesday – Saturday: 11am to 6pm and you can check the CCA website online to see whether an entry ticket needs to be obtained in advance for this exhibition.