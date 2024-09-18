 Art exhibition honours Valencian artist « Euro Weekly News
Art exhibition honours Valencian artist

By John Smith • Published: 18 Sep 2024 • 22:19 • 1 minute read

Sunflowers by Marta Blasco Credit: Marta Blasco

A new exhibition at the CCA Andratx which is entitled Septiembre opens on Saturday September 21 across two of its galleries.

Two new exhibitions

Gallery II hosts a commemorative exhibition from the CCA archives, with works that highlight more than two decades of creativity and those attending will enjoy revisiting works by renowned national and international artists, who have been Artists in Residence at CCA and left their mark on Mallorca.

Honouring Valencian artist

Then in the Sala Espai the exhibition is devoted to the work of Valencian artist Marta Blasco, who has become a key figure in Mallorca’s cultural landscape.

She has now lived and worked in Mallorca for more than two decades and specialises in the contemporary reinterpretation of classical masterpieces.

The CCA is open Tuesday – Saturday: 11am to 6pm and you can check the CCA website online to see whether an entry ticket needs to be obtained in advance for this exhibition.

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica. Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene. Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development. Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

