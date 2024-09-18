‘Autumn Concert’ paintings

By Adam Woodward • Published: 18 Sep 2024 • 13:08 • 1 minute read

Paintings inspired by nature. Maria Jesús Palacios, Instagram.

‘Autumn Concert’, an exhibition of paintings by Madrid artist Maria Jesús Palacios, has just been inaugurated in Estepona.

Made up of 20 of the artist’s new paintings, the exhibition contemplates nature, seeing the changing seasons day by day, the relaxation of exercise, and great conversations with other women.

She has recently opted to work in acrylic paints and gold leaf, rather than oils, due to her son’s asthma, which is now marking a notable new trend in her painting style. In each painting, she shares sensations, stories, the arrival of dragonflies or swallows, pink skies that announce winds, and everyday and unnoticed things in nature.

Serenity of maturity and the freedom of solitude

On escaping the cluttered chaos of Madrid and moving to the countryside, the serenity of maturity and the freedom of solitude completely changed her painting style, the way she expressed herself, and what she expressed.

The Casa de Las Tejerinas, in the Plaza de las Flores, is hosting the ‘Concierto de Otoño’ painting exhibition from Thursday, September 19 at 6pm and admission is free.