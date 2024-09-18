By Marc Menendez • Updated: 18 Sep 2024 • 10:49 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Shutterstock, FotoAndalucia Moved House? Don’t Get Fined: Here’s how to switch the address on the TIE in Spain.

There are fines of up to 500 euros for failing to change the registered address on the TIE card after moving. Moved House? Here’s how to switch the address on the TIE card in Spain.

The TIE (“Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero”) is the Spanish foreign identity card. For those who have been here since before Brexit, having a TIE is not an absolute legal requirement yet, but it’s more convenient than lugging the old A4 green paper around.

Many Spanish government departments are classed as separate entities and do not share data due to data protection laws and a lack of one unified system. This often means that changing your address with one department place doesn’t automatically translate to changing your address everywhere else. It would be much easier for everyone if registering your address through “empadronamiento” was enough for the system to update the person’s address elsewhere automatically, but that is not how things work, unfortunately, and it can lead to nasty surprises.

Step 1: Gather Your Documents

– List of Required Documents:

– Your current TIE card.

– Proof of your new address. It’s advisable to take the “Padron” as proof of your new address, as it’s the official proof of address.

– Passport.

– Application form (EX-17) (Solicitud de Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero (TIE).)

– Recent passport-sized photograph with a White background.

– Fill out the payment form Tasa modelo 790 Código 012, and take it to your bank to pay the fee. Your bank will give you a receipt, “justificante”, which you must keep for the appointment.

– Make copies of all these documents and take them to your appointment together with the originals.

Step 2: Book an Appointment

To book an appointment for a change of address on your TIE card, you need to go to the government’s online portal and book a “cita previa”. The system will show you the appointments available, and you can choose the one that best suits you. Please note that at busy times of the year, there might not be any appointments available, so you may have to keep checking. “Gestores” often book appointments in well in advance and in batches for their clients, meaning individual appointment-seekers are left waiting.

Step 3: Attend Your Appointment

Document Checklist:

Current TIE card.

Proof of new address ( it’s best to take the “ Padron ” to avoid issues).

Passport.

Application form EX-17 (Solicitud de Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero (TIE)).

Recent passport-sized photograph with a white background.

Proof of payment of the fee.

Make sure to take all documents and photocopies. The appointment will normally be at the nearest police station handling foreign affairs. On the day, it’s best to plan ahead, as appointments can take some time. Be on time, but expect the appointment to start late, as departments are often understaffed for the amount of paperwork they have to deal with.

Step 4: Wait for Your Updated TIE

Once you’ve had your appointment, you’ll receive a notification on when to collect your updated TIE card. It usually takes a few weeks to come through.

Remember that it’s important to change the address on your card as quickly as possible, as there can be fines for those who don’t.

Remember:

