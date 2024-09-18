 Best hairdressers of the year « Euro Weekly News
Best hairdressers of the year

By Adam Woodward • Published: 18 Sep 2024 • 17:21 • 1 minute read

Best hairdressers of the year. Euro Weekly News

Michael Young & Gary Hooker Credit: Michael Young, Facebook

Popular friends of the Costa del Sol community, and frequent visitors to these shores, Gary Hooker & Michael Young have just been given the Men’s Professional Hairdresser of The Year Award in London.

Owners of a second home in La Cala de Mijas, and friends to many here, Gary and Michael announced on Facebook this week that they have just been awarded the coveted prize at the Schwarzkopf Professional, British Hairdressing Awards in London.

Multi-award winners

Their Hooker and Young brand had already won multiple prizes around the world including British Hairdresser of the Year, British Colour Technician of the Year, Men’s Hairdresser of the Year and North-Eastern Hairdresser of the Year. 

From everyone at Euro Weekly News, we will be raising a glass to the chaps this evening and can’t wait to congratulate them in person as soon as they are back over in La Cala de Mijas.

