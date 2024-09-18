Boar bounty hunters

By Adam Woodward • Published: 18 Sep 2024 • 12:23 • 1 minute read

Roaming wild boars Credit: TinnitusSounds - Pixabay.

Mijas Council is offering a contract to professionals willing to capture wild boars alive in areas of its municipal zone.

Rather than opt for archers, as other neighbouring towns have, they believe that trapping the wild animals in cages and then having them put down is more humane. The tender for the service has been advertised for some time, and an announcement will be made shortly to who has won the €150 thousand contract.

There has been a massive proliferation in herds of roaming wild boars in recent months, and considering their danger to humans, dogs, and road users as well as the risk of spreading disease, Mijas Council is increasing its efforts to curb the numbers of boars entering urban areas.

Vets warn of diseases spread by wild boars

The measure comes from recommendations made by the College of Veterinarians of Malaga and will be carried out under the Junta de Andalucía’s rules on wildlife control. The veterinary organisation group has been warning of possible diseases caused by wild boars, especially with direct contact with ones that have had no veterinary controls and deposit their faeces throughout urban areas.

The focus of the live immovable traps will be mostly in areas such as La Ponderosa, La Cala de Mijas and Calahonda, and also around the AP-7, since herds have been spotted passing through the dry river basin of Arroyo Seco.

The rapid expansion of wild boars all along the Costa del Sol from Malaga to Manilva has been especially intense this year, due in part to the creatures not having natural predators, and the drought which necessitates that the animals search for water and food and beyond their natural forested environments.