Boost your brand by sponsoring Cala Lions

By Adam Woodward • Published: 18 Sep 2024 • 14:35 • 1 minute read

Hundreds of participants every year in the Walkathon. Credit: Cala de Mijas DSG

The Mijas La Cala Lions Diabetes Support Group (DSG) are holding their annual charity walk this coming November 3.

The 5km walkathon along the beautiful La Cala Boardwalk is a well-established annual event organised by the DSG to raise both funds and awareness for diabetes, a condition affecting many in the Costa del Sol community and worldwide.

The Mijas La Cala Lions Diabetes Support Group (DSG) invites companies to become valued sponsors of the charity walk in recognition of World Diabetes Day on November 14.

Diabetic support group seeks sponsors

They are seeking sponsors to support this important cause while also highlighting the crucial work of the Diabetes Support Group in providing education, resources, and both local and international support to those living with diabetes.

Team Representation: Local companies can show their support by forming their own team, proudly wearing company-branded t-shirts, caps, and other gear, giving brand visibility in the local community.

Market Presence: The Walk starts and finishes at the Diabetic Support Group Winter Market, where, while supporting a meaningful cause, sponsors will also have the opportunity to showcase products or services at their own stall and engage with the public and participants before, during, and after the event.

Media Exposure: The event will be covered by local media and DSG social media channels and will include photos, interviews, and highlights. Sponsors brand logos will be prominently featured across all their promotional platforms.

Brand Exposure: Event banners and participant t-shirts will carry the logo of sponsoring businesses.

Bringing your business closer to the Costa del Sol community

By partnering with the Mijas La Cala Lions DSG, company sponsorship will directly support the DSG’s ongoing work in diabetes awareness, prevention, and support services for those living with the condition. It will be an excellent opportunity for businesses to build community ties and to play a vital role in promoting diabetes education, early detection, and ongoing care, while also gaining exposure to a large local audience.