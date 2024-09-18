By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Sep 2024 • 15:51 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Almoradi.

Almoradi has officially announced its upcoming shopping voucher campaign

Residents can purchase vouchers that will have their value doubled by the Town Hall.

Almoradi has officially announced its upcoming shopping voucher campaign, where residents can buy vouchers and have their value doubled by the Town Hall.

Mayor María Gómez, highlighted that the campaign will run throughout October, with €265,000 allocated to distribute 13,000 vouchers, each worth €20.

Local Economy

This will generate an economic impact of more than €500,000, offering substantial support for the local economy.

All residents of Almoradí over 18 years old, who possess a National Identity Document (DNI) or a Foreigner Identification Number (NIE), will be eligible to participate.

Minimum Purchase

To use the voucher, consumers must make a minimum purchase of €40 after which they will receive a €20 discount.

Each individual can obtain one voucher while supplies last.

It’s important to note that the vouchers are non-cumulative, meaning two vouchers cannot be used for the same purchase.

Vouchers can be easily purchased through the municipal website, or in person at the town hall’s entrance counter by presenting a DNI or NIE.

Participating Businesses

As for participating businesses, the Town Hall will open a pre-registration period in the coming days.

In the previous campaign, approximately 60 businesses signed up, offering a wide variety of products and services.