By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Sep 2024 • 9:27 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Elda.

Elda has confirmed the launch of its shopping voucher campaign, Bono Consumo Elda 2024, with a budget of €580,409 in vouchers.

Each registered resident can use up to €200 in vouchers, of which they will only pay €100.

Councillor for Commerce Silvia Ibáñez highlighted that this campaign will inject over €1.1 million into Elda’s commercial sector during the three-week period.

Over 65s

A portion of the vouchers, amounting to €45,000, will be allocated to people over 65 or those facing digital access challenges.

These vouchers will be available for purchase in person at the Central Market on September 25 and 26.

Half of the vouchers will go on sale at 10:00.AM on the first day, and the rest at 3:00.PM, to accommodate those who work in the morning.

Participating Businesses

Vouchers can be used at participating businesses, which will be listed on the website eldabonoconsumo.es.

Each voucher can only be used for a single purchase.

Options include vouchers valued at €20, €50, €100, and €200, with purchasers paying half of the value.

Track Your Vouchers

The vouchers must be redeemed by October 15, and the system allows users to manage and track their vouchers through the BUYBONO APP on mobile devices.

The councillor has encouraged all residents to participate in the Bono Consumo Elda 2024 programme, noting that last year it benefited nearly 6,500 people.

She highlighted that most purchases made with vouchers were in the food sector, followed by fashion and accessories, technology, IT, electronics, and household appliances.