Green hydrogen plant planned for Mallorca

By John Smith • Published: 18 Sep 2024 • 11:38 • 1 minute read

Go Energy Group Chairman Curro Nicolau Credit: Go energy Group

Mallorca has been attracting considerable interest from international companies looking to produce green hydrogen on the island.

As public transport moves more into power via green hydrogen, so companies believe it sensible to produce the gas on the Island rather than import and there are already plans for a hydrogen service station to be opened in the future.

Huge new green hydrogen investment

Now, an announcement from the Chairman and founder of United Arab Emirates based Go Energy Group, Curro Nicolau ratchets the investment in this process up a notch.

The company has announced that it has purchased more than 400 hectares of land in Mallorca and plans to create the largest green hydrogen and ammonia complex within the Mediterranean.

It is also investing in Menorca to create a somewhat smaller plant as well as others in San Juan del Puerto and Gibraleon, both in Huelva as it looks to expand its presence in Spain.

Due to open 2027

The plants are due to open in 2027 and come with a €200 million investment with the Mallorca complex being within easy supply distance to Palma from where the hydrogen will be delivered across the Island.

This investment will only work, if the Go Energy Group is able to persuade a number of local businesses such as high energy users, such as hotels and other large employers to convert to use this form of power.

Planning permission needed

If it goes ahead, the plant has the potential to employ hundreds of people but as yet, there is no confirmation that planning permission for the works has been applied for, let alone granted.