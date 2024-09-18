Helicopter alert to rescue walkers

By John Smith • Published: 18 Sep 2024 • 20:35 • 1 minute read

Screen shot from video of rescue Credit: Guardia Civil

It was a busy day for the Guardia Civil Mountain Rescue Group (GREIM) as on Sunday September 15, as they were called out to rescue two female walkers.

One was a relatively simple affair as the lady was stuck in a rough spot in the Serra del Cavall Bernat, near Cala Sant Vicenç, in Pollença and was quickly helped to safety.

Helicopter crew winch woman to safety

The other however was more complicated as a woman, said to be about 60-years-old, injured her leg when a stone came loose as she was hiking between Estellencs and Banyalbufar and for this rescue the Guardia Civil had to send in a helicopter.

Rescuers gave initial first aid before she was winched into the helicopter which then delivered her directly to Son Espases hospital for more extensive treatment.