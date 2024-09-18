Helicopter alert to rescue walkers

By John Smith •
Published: 18 Sep 2024 • 20:35
• 1 minute read
Screen shot from video of rescue
Credit: Guardia Civil
It was a busy day for the Guardia Civil Mountain Rescue Group (GREIM) as on Sunday September 15, as they were called out to rescue two female walkers.
One was a relatively simple affair as the lady was stuck in a rough spot in the Serra del Cavall Bernat, near Cala Sant Vicenç, in Pollença and was quickly helped to safety.
The other however was more complicated as a woman, said to be about 60-years-old, injured her leg when a stone came loose as she was hiking between Estellencs and Banyalbufar and for this rescue the Guardia Civil had to send in a helicopter.
Rescuers gave initial first aid before she was winched into the helicopter which then delivered her directly to Son Espases hospital for more extensive treatment.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
