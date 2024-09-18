Houses demolished amid fears that cats killed

By John Smith •
Around 30 cats were believed to live in one of the houses
In a city where its inhabitants are desperate for access to social housing, it initially seems counterproductive for Palma Council to destroy two houses.
It purchased the two properties in Calle de Aragón in 2018 with the avowed intentions of knocking them down in order to improve mobility and remove a bottleneck that is dangerous for drivers and pedestrians.
Eventually on Friday, September 13, six years later, the demolition began and it is estimated that it will take some seven or more weeks to remove all of the debris, widening the street from 16 to 30 metres at a cost of around €45,000.
So effectively, the loss of two properties whilst depriving a small number from potential accommodation, will benefit a much larger number whose safety will be increased dramatically.
But in a dramatic turn of events, the local animal party Progreso en Verde has stated that it will denounced the Palma Council as it maintains that one of buildings housed a colony of 30 cats looked after by volunteers who received no notice of the intent to demolish.
At the time of the party’s statement it confirmed that it did not know what the fate of the felines was and feared that many may have died.
