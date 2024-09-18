By Marc Menendez • Published: 18 Sep 2024 • 9:23 • 2 minutes read

In many cases, the time teenagers spend outside practising sports is equal to the hours they spend gormlessly staring at a screen. But, let’s be honest, how different are they from adults in this regard?

Instagram, one of the world’s biggest social media platforms, is now finally stepping up and doing something to deal with the issue, or at least so it seems.

The social media giants have rolled out new restrictions to protect their youngest users. Parents are now discussing it. Will it work? Is it a good thing? Should parents be able to dictate what their teens do with their social media accounts?

A New Era for Teen Accounts

The new Instagram teen accounts aimed at teenagers under 16 will mean that from now on, anyone on Instagram under that age will have an automatic teen account with parental controls as the default setting. There will also be time limits, meaning teens under 16, their parents, and their guardians can set when the account can be used and who it can interact with. Kids can only change this with parental permission, giving adults full control over the account.

Teens on the Move?

So where does that leave us?

In a tricky spot, as usual.

If other social media apps do not pick up this initiative, one possible outcome is that the app might be less attractive to teenagers under the age of 16. This might result in a shift in consumer behaviour in the next few years. Kids under 16 might start using a different app instead of Instagram. It’s arguably a step in the right direction, but will it work?

From Likes to Frights: Are Algorithms The Real Danger?

Perhaps platforms need to focus on controlling their algorithms to create a safer experience for children since potentially harmful content is still readily accessible on major platforms. Algorithms like Facebook and, until now, Instagram often aggressively recommend more harmful content once a user encounters it. However, it’s important to balance safety with freedom, as overprotection can be just as damaging.

When it comes to the darker side of social media, from malicious online bullying to the endless stream of violent and sexual content, the battle is far from over. There is also the question of whether an eagerness to protect young people online is leading to protecting them from reality, as seen in YouTube’s effort to limit fitness recommendations for teens. Is this a good thing? Maybe, maybe not. Let’s wait and see.