Italy is expecting flooding as Storm Boris, which has wreaked havoc across Central Europe, approaches along the Adriatic coast.
After causing catastrophic floods in countries such as Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania, where reportedly at least 21 people have died, the storm is set to move to Italy, with severe weather expected to continue until the weekend.
The northern regions of Italy, already hit by extreme weather recently, are once again at risk of significant flooding. Italian meteorologists are warning that up to 200 mm of rain is expected over the next few days, potentially leading to flash floods and landslides. The unusually warm Adriatic Sea is fuelling the storm, increasing its intensity.
Storm Boris has already left thousands of homes underwater and forced mass evacuations in parts of Eastern Europe. Communities are still dealing with the aftermath of overflowing rivers, disrupted infrastructure, and closed schools.
Italy has issued a yellow weather warning for almost 50 regions and is closely monitoring river levels in preparation for potential flooding.
As Storm Boris continues, many European countries are feeling the brunt of climate-driven extreme weather, with a summer of droughts giving way to autumn floods. Locals and expatriates should be vigilant and prepared for more unpredictable weather patterns in the coming months.
