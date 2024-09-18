New flights to Mallorca announced for 2025

By John Smith •
Published: 18 Sep 2024
• 1 minute read
BA City Flyer Embraer 190 will operate these routes
Credit: Ken Fielding CC
Despite various fears of Britons being discouraged from taking holidays across Europe due to new Schengen arrival rules, one airline is confident that this won’t be a problem.
FlyDirect using BA City Flyer Embraer 190 jets has announced that it will be running weekly services direct from Guernsey, Isle of Man and Jersey to Mallorca’s Palma Airport from 2025.
Flight time on direct flights from the Channel Islands will be a little over two hours each way with these aircraft which have a seating capacity of 114 passengers in a 2×2 layout.
The flights will run from mid-May until the end of September and will be sold on a flight only basis or as part of a holiday package.
Flights from the Isle of Man and Jersey will operate on Saturdays whilst those from Guernsey will take off on Sundays.
These are just three more new destinations linking Mallorca with the rest of the world.
