News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Sep 2024 • 17:17 • 2 minutes read

Improving Roads for Safer Journeys Image: Shutterstock/ ozkan ulucam

Route Revival

THE Spanish government has commissioned a preliminary study to improve the road network between Rincón de la Victoria and Benajarafe, with a focus on the A-7 motorway. The Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility has allocated €487,412 for the study, which will explore options such as expanding the A-7’s capacity, adding new routes, or a combination of both.

The study aims to collect data on the current state of the A-7, including traffic flow, accident rates, and the condition of the infrastructure. Environmental and urban factors will also be considered to determine whether new or improved infrastructure is viable. Costs, traffic impacts, and potential benefits like reduced travel times and accident risks will be evaluated.

The goal is to identify the most cost-effective and sustainable solution to enhance road connections in this growing region, ensuring the chosen option is both economically and environmentally feasible before moving to the next phase of development.

Pee Patrol

RINCON de la Victoria has kicked off a new 21-day campaign to address the problem of dog pee on public streets. This initiative, run by Greencón, started recently with the distribution of 20,000 eco-friendly flyers and a digital campaign targeting 25,000 people.

Borja Ortiz, the town’s Environmental Sustainability Councillor, explained that while many residents are already using bottles of water and vinegar to clean up after their dogs, the goal is to encourage even more people to adopt this practice. Mayor Francisco Salado pointed out the impact of over 8,000 dogs on local streets and public furniture, stressing the need for responsible pet ownership.

The campaign features a video and promotes a simple solution: mixing water and vinegar to neutralise the dog pee. Along with online ads, 20,000 leaflets are being handed out to reach those who may not be online. For more details, residents can call 952 971 234 or email medioambiente@rincondelavictoria.es.

Interactive Adventure

RINCON de la Victoria has launched its first-ever interactive adventure, ‘Discover Rincón de la Victoria,’ offering a fun and interactive way to explore the area. The town now has three digital routes that showcase its history and tourist attractions, guided by three fictional characters: Eric the Swiss, Diana the Roman, and Miguel, a local resident.

Using a free mobile app, available in four languages, Spanish, English, German, and French, users can set out on these routes while engaging in mini-games and learning about the region. The app features interactive 2D and 3D maps, geolocation, and options to leave reviews. Players can even receive a reward after completing each route.

The app aims to attract both families and groups by combining tourism with physical activity. It also collects data on popular tourist spots, providing insights for future projects. This initiative highlights Rincón de la Victoria‘s innovative approach to tourism, offering visitors an entertaining and educational experience while exploring its rich cultural heritage.

