News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Sep 2024 • 11:43 • 2 minutes read

Clean Beaches, Save Seas Image: Shutterstock/ maxbelchenko

Beach Cleanup

THE Regional Government of Murcia is diving into action for the ‘1m2 for Beaches and Seas’ campaign, marking the International Coastal Cleanup Day on September 17. This year’s events will take place on September 21, featuring waste collection activities at the Calblanque, Monte de las Cenizas, Peña del Águila, and San Pedro del Pinatar parks.

Organised by the Ministry of Environment in collaboration with various environmental groups, the campaign aims to tackle marine litter and boost public awareness. Secretary of Energy, Sustainability, and Climate Action, María Cruz Ferreira, emphasised the dual goals: cleaning natural spaces and gathering data through citizen science to better understand and address environmental issues.

Volunteers interested in joining can sign up at www.murcianatural.carm.es. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance environmental conservation and engage more people in protecting Murcia’s natural treasures.

La Llana Beach Protection

THE Spanish Ministry for Ecological Transition has approved a major restoration project for La Llana Beach in San Pedro del Pinatar. This natural coastal stretch, one of the few remaining unspoiled areas on Murcia’s eastern shore, faces severe erosion exacerbated by a nearby marina and frequent storms.

The project, which falls under the broader Mar Menor recovery plan, will receive €1.17 million in funding. It involves a series of measures to combat sand loss and mitigate coastal erosion. Early studies showed La Llana could lose its sand within 20 years if no action is taken, with current losses at 12,300 cubic metres annually.

Key changes to the initial plan include dropping a controversial jetty construction near Punta de Algas due to potential impacts on local marine life. Instead, the focus will be on transporting 34,000 cubic metres of sand from Torre Derribada to restore 7,220 square meters of beach, potentially increasing to 26,400 square meters when the project concludes.

Building Up

A new report by UVE Valoraciones, a Spanish property valuation firm, reveals that the Region of Murcia is one of Spain’s top eight provinces for new home construction. Over the past year, Murcia has started 3,585 new homes, placing it eighth on the list. The top provinces include Madrid (18,895), Barcelona (12,809), and Sevilla (9,126), with Alicante (6,688) and Málaga (8,056) also making the list.

Spain has begun building 116,285 new homes in the last year. However, the report points out that demand is outpacing supply, particularly in tourist areas. Murcia, along with Sevilla, is praised for increasing its new home construction, which has grown by more than 50 per cent since 2019. Despite this progress, experts say the supply still isn’t enough to meet the high demand.

For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here