Nile virus mosquitoes

By Adam Woodward • Published: 18 Sep 2024 • 9:38 • 1 minute read

New mosquito threat. Credit - Frank60 / Shutterstock.com

Alhaurín de la Torre Council has announced measures to fumigate ditches and the Guadalhorce River surrounds after a species of mosquito has been detected that carries the West Nile virus.

Fumigation has begun on zones, especially in the Campanillas area, that might contain sitting water even though no infections of West Nile virus have been detected so far. The mayor of Alhaurín de la Torre has announced the preventative cleaning process in conjunction with the Junta de Andalucía after an alert was raised by the Ministry of the Environment. The Council has been reinforcing mosquito treatments for several years, especially in those areas closest to the river.

Anti-mosquito advice

The public is advised not to keep open containers of water that may attract mosquitoes, such as buckets, toys, plates below plant pots, especially with rains predicted. Ornamental garden fountains and swimming pools should be chlorinated, and keeping fish in ponds is beneficial as the fish feed on mosquito eggs.

Mosquito nets on open windows in bedrooms are also recommended, as is leaving the light switched off when there is an open window, and keeping the house well ventilated during the day time.

While the bite of this type of mosquito is not particularly more irritable than that of any other, the West Nile virus can lead to more serious complications, and so if more serious symptoms arise following a mosquito bite, such as neck stiffness or disorientation, it is advised to consult a doctor.