Oktoberfest kicks off in Mallorca this September

By John Smith • Published: 18 Sep 2024 • 18:43 • 1 minute read

It’s more fun if you dress traditionally for Oktoberfest Credit: Wirestock Creators Shutterstock

Germany and beer are best exemplified by the annual Oktoberfest and this year, Mallorca will celebrate starting from September 21, the idea being to give everyone a chance to take part.

Oktoberfest starts September 20

It seems that first event will take place at Yolo Restaurant in Cala Millor, an area popular with Germans, from September 20 to 22 with a special Oktoberfest menu and entertainment from noon to 2.30pm and from 5.30pm onwards.

Another September event is an evening at a farm near Porreres on September 21 with entertainment from Alex Engel and a wide range of typical German cuisine it starts at 6pm with plenty of barrels of fine German beer to be consumed.

Find out more and make a reservation by messaging Don Markus DS on Facebook with tickets costing €60 per person.

September 24 sees a one night special at Geskes Bar in Can Picafort from 8.30pm, there is promise pf Bavarian delicacies, a free drink if you arrive in traditional costume but be warned there will be no German beer on this occasion although Alex Engel will also be there to entertain.

Bigger events take place in October

There will be plenty of additional and much bigger Oktoberfest events in October, including one at Santa Ponça organised by long-time residents, Holger Becker and Werner Wiedemann which is open from October 18 to 27 and runs from 11am to 11pm each day.

Apart from a wide selection of Bavarian food, the organisers are importing Hofbräu beer direct from Bavaria.

Nothing appears to be planned for Palma

There are least two other enjoyable events which have been announced including the annual event at the House of Son Amar, so far, but you will have to travel outside of Palma as none have been planned for the city as yet.