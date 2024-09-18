Scooter proficiency course

By Adam Woodward •
Scooter riding safety awareness
Marbella City Council is to implement a road safety education campaign in 34 schools and colleges in the city to address the issue of pedestrian, scooter, and bicycle safety rules.
The initiative is intended to improve safety awareness in the streets among 2,000 young people within the framework of the European Union’s Mobility Week programme being held between September 16 and 22. As part of the safety awareness campaign, there will also be the placing of information panels on buses and at schools.
The council has stressed the importance of having an effective road safety education and awareness instilled in all young adults in the city. Education centres will promote a ‘level 1’ theoretical course for pedestrians’ aimed at 3rd grade students, to provide them with easy rules on how safety works on the streets, in schools, and using private transport.
5th grade students will receive a workshop, similar to the ‘bicycle proficiency’ course in UK schools’ on the responsible riding of bicycles and scooters. Announcements have been recently made by Marbella Council to extend cycle paths by 20km in the municipal area.
There were over 300 serious accidents involving electric scooters in Spain in 2023, 11 of which resulted in fatalities. Two of the deaths were in Marbella and Estepona.
