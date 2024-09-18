Senior hiking, Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward • Published: 18 Sep 2024 • 16:20 • 1 minute read

Hiking group in Fuengirola. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola.

Fuengirola City Council is encouraging outdoor activities among seniors with a new coastal hiking route.

On Saturday, September 28, at 9am, a route of about 7 kilometres starts from Plaza Pedro Cuevas and moves on to the Sendero del Mar in Calle Perdices. Registrations, which are free, must be made at the Hogar Social on Blanca Paloma Street, from 9am to 1pm.

The idea of the event is to promote outdoor activity among the town’s elderly. The initiative taking place Saturday, September 28, starting at 9am, starts at Plaza Pedro Cuevas and includes a route to the Sendero del Mar, in Carvajal. As part of the ‘Healthy Fuengirola’ programme, the Council have joined forces to offer urban hiking activities in the municipality to the elderly, with the aim of offering them an alternative outdoor exercise activity. It is a simple, affordable, and risk-free activity, very suitable for the third sector of Fuengirola.

Comfortable shoes, free water and fruit for the hike

Comfortable shoes are recommended, and the council will be offering free fruit and water along the route. As well as encouraging residents to get involved in more physical activity, they hope the event will be used to socialise and have a fun time.

The beautiful route is considered to be of medium difficulty, mostly completely flat along the promenade, but then climbing a relatively steep slope for about 800 metres with before returning to the starting point in Plaza Pedro Cuevas.