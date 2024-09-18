Smart suitcases: Smart or silly?

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 18 Sep 2024 • 15:23 • 2 minutes read

Smart suitcases are all the craze after a TikTok video goes viral Credit: Shutterstock

Smart Suitcases are trying to revolutionise travel, offering more than just a way to transport belongings, but are they the future?

These motorised, self-tracking suitcases can travel up to 13 km/h, with one already spotted zipping through Santa Justa railway station in Seville, Spain.

Airwheel’s Smart Suitcases could revolutionise travel with motorised suitcases

Produced by the Airwheel, these electric suitcases are changing the way we travel, blending comfort and efficiency with cutting-edge technology.

A recent video posted on TikTok showcased a woman riding one of these motorised suitcases through the busy Seville train station.

The clip quickly gained traction – currently at 3.9 million views – sparking a mix of reactions from viewers.

While some expressed excitement and a desire to purchase one, others raised concerns about their practicality and safety.

Commenters expressed concerns and doubts over the Smart Suitcases

Some commenters expressed their disbelief in its effectiveness, stating “I say, between the motor and what it carries, what will fit in there?”

Comments like “They ban electric scooters on public transport because they explode a lot because of the batteries and now, what do they want them to explode inside the plane?” show serious concern amongst viewers on the safety of the motorised suitcase, while others made light of what they saw; “They’ll need traffic lights in airports soon”

Despite the mixed reactions, Airwheel appears to have addressed safety concerns by opting for graphene batteries instead of lithium, which are banned on planes due to fire risks.

The company offers a variety of models, including the Airwheel SES3, the SR5, which autonomously follows users while avoiding obstacles, and the SE3Mini, a motorised suitcase controlled via smartphone.

Smart Suitcases may be here to stay

The appeal of these smart suitcases is clear, but their price might be a sticking point for many travellers, with models costing up to €1,100.

Still, the blend of convenience and technology has many excited about the future of travel.

As the demand for innovative travel solutions grows, smart luggage could become a common sight in airports and railway stations around the world.

While their high price may limit widespread adoption initially, the potential for more efficient and personalised travel experiences is undeniable.

Whether embraced or criticised, motorised smart suitcases are here to stay, pushing the boundaries of travel technology, so expect to see more of these high-tech companions on your next trip.