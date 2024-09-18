Study calls on UK Government to shrink pints

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 18 Sep 2024 • 18:00 • 2 minutes read

A new study has revealed some truth behind reducing the serving of beer Credit: Shutterstock

A recent study conducted by Cambridge University academics has sparked a debate over the long-standing tradition of serving beer in pints in British pubs.

The researchers discovered that beer consumption dropped by 10 per cent when pubs replaced pint glasses with smaller, two-thirds-sized glasses.

A study by Cambridge University suggests replacing pint glasses with two-thirds-sized glasses

The findings have led to calls for the government to reconsider the use of pints as the default serving size for draught beer in an effort to reduce alcohol-related health issues, such as cancer and liver disease.

The researchers argue that reducing the size of beer servings could have a significant impact on public health.

Dr. Emma Gibson, one of the study’s lead researchers, explained, “The reduction in beer consumption could help curb excessive drinking and its associated health risks.”

In particular, they point to the links between heavy drinking and various forms of cancer, including liver, mouth, and throat cancers.

Despite the findings, the UK government currently has no plans to eliminate the pint as the largest serving size.

However, former Conservative cabinet minister Lord Vaizey has voiced support for the idea, saying it should not be dismissed.

Speaking on BBC Two’s Politics Live, Vaizey said, “It’s a good idea to offer people what looks and feels like a pint but isn’t, which could help them drink less and improve their health.”

Cambridge University study involved more than 1,700 pubs, bars and restaurants

The study, which involved more than 1,700 pubs, bars, and restaurants, revealed that drinkers tend to consume a fixed number of servings when visiting a pub, regardless of the size of the glass.

At 568ml, the imperial pint – a traditional British measure since the 17th century – is significantly larger than beer servings in countries like the US, Belgium, and Germany.

Only 13 venues agreed to participate in the study, even though researchers offered compensation for any potential loss in sales.

Despite this, the results were clear: pubs that switched from pint glasses to smaller measures saw an 8 per cent reduction in the total units of alcohol sold.

On average, nearly five fewer pints (2.77 litres) of beer and cider were sold per day. Interestingly, there was a 7 per cent increase in the amount of wine purchased during the same period.

Labour MP’s disagree with changing the traditional serving of pints

Not everyone is on board with the proposal to downsize beer servings. Labour MP Josh Simons, a close ally of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, expressed his opposition.

“I love a pint, and Keir Starmer loves a pint,” Simons told the BBC.

“Pints are part of the British pub experience, and I’m not comfortable with the government dictating glass sizes.”

Simons also emphasised the social importance of pubs, describing them as “public goods” where communities gather.

His comments come as the Labour Party gears up for the next election, with promises to focus on encouraging healthier lifestyles, including tackling obesity, smoking, and alcohol-related harm.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting echoed a similar sentiment, noting that while Labour is committed to reducing preventable health risks, they do not want to be perceived as the “fun police.”

Streeting clarified at a recent event, “We will make changes with people, not to people.”

While the debate over pint sizes is unlikely to lead to immediate policy changes, the study has opened a conversation about how subtle adjustments to everyday habits could have a broader impact on public health.