The Nowhere Band, Beatles tribute

By Adam Woodward • Published: 18 Sep 2024 • 10:08 • 1 minute read

The Nowhere Band La Cochera Caberet, Facebook

An exceptional tribute to the Beatles is playing Bonnet in Fuengirola on Friday, September 20 at 11.30pm.

The Nowhere Band, formed in 2017, play a tribute to the best and most well-known tunes of the Fab Four, giving their own unique and personal touch. With timeless hits like ‘Hey Jude,’ ‘Let It Be’ and ‘Yesterday,’ this musical nostalgic trip down Memory Lane takes everyone back to one of the most significant ages in music history as The Nowhere Band relive the emotion and charm of the legendary original Beatles concerts.

Far from a run-of-the-mill covers band

It will be an immersive experience to celebrate the biggest pop band of all time. While the show is a tribute to the music of the Beatles, it is far from a run-of-the-mill covers band concert as the classic songs are given an up-to-date feel.

The Nowhere Band will play at Bonnet Bar, in Fuengirola harbour, on Friday, September 20 at 11.30pm. Entry is free.