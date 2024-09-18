By Catherine McGeer •
Murcia’s History Comes Alive
Image: Murcia City Hall
MURCIA came alive this year with the return of the spectacular ‘Gran Desfile de Moros y Cristianos’ (Grand Parade of Moors and Christians), a vibrant celebration of the region’s history, culture, and traditions. Thousands lined the streets to witness the breathtaking display that transformed the city into a medieval scene, celebrating the coexistence and conflict between Moors and Christians during the Reconquista.
The parade started at the Alameda de Colón and crossed the Puente de los Peligros, with intricately dressed participants from kábilas (Moorish groups) and mesnadas (Christian groups) showcasing luxurious costumes, colourful floats, and thrilling performances. From curved swords to majestic horses, each group brought the medieval period to life.
One of the highlights of the evening was the grand entrance of José Martínez Nicolás as the ‘Rey Moro’ (Moorish King) alongside his favourite, Rosa María Medina, which drew cheers from the crowd. Following this, the Christian troops made their dramatic entrance, led by the regal figure of Alfonso de Castilla, portrayed by Félix Galindo.
The parade, with its stunning medieval costumes, horses, and music, not only offered a feast for the eyes and ears but also served as a proud reminder of Murcia‘s rich cultural heritage. This event continues to captivate audiences year after year, marking over four decades of celebrations in the city.
The parade is a highlight of Murcia’s annual September Fair, a celebration filled with events, live music, and local festivities. This time of year brings the region together, showcasing its rich traditions while offering something for everyone to enjoy.
