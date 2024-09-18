By Adam Woodward •
Elevating High-Speed Rail Operations
Renfe, the national train operator, has just inaugurated its first AVE train from Maria Zambrano station, Malaga to Barcelona, and back again.
For the first time, a Renfe train will travel directly across the country from south to north east in just under 7 hours, without the need to change trains.
The first departure left Malaga’s Maria Zambrano station slightly before 6pm on Tuesday, September 17, arriving in Barcelona just after midnight. The high-speed train made stops in Cordoba at 6.46pm, Madrid at 8.47pm, Zaragoza at 10.26pm and then on to Barcelona. The rail service is due to run daily except Saturdays. The return train leaves at the crack of dawn at 5.50am, arriving back in Malaga by 12.30pm.
This new high-speed rail service has a buffet car, table service, and a variety of upgrades for comfort, including a ‘silent car’ where speaking by phone is prohibited for those who wish to sleep for the most part of the journey. The total number of trains per week will be 39, carrying as many as 14,000 passengers per week.
Prices should be more competitive than previously predicted as Ouigo, the French independent rail operator, also announced last week its new price-competitive high-speed rail service at budget prices starting from October between Malaga and Barcelona.
