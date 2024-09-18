By Marc Menendez • Updated: 18 Sep 2024 • 14:06 • 1 minute read

As Storm Boris continues to rip through mainland Europe, the UK braces itself for an 800-mile mega storm set to swallow half of Britain.

By the last week of September 2024, a mammoth 800 mammoth 800-mile-sized storm is set to batter parts of the UK, including Southampton, Birmingham, and Manchester.

The storm will span from Southampton to Birmingham and Manchester, battering the UK from September 29, 2024, according to weather maps from WXCharts, which use data from Metdesk. However, there are reports that it could hit much sooner, as early as September 23, with gale-force winds of up to 70km (40mph) per hour.

The goliath-sized mega storm will bring heavy downpours and cover almost half of England.

UK Storm Forecast Details:

The Met Office forecast for the week of September 21-30 shows rain moving into Britain from the west.

The west of high ground will have the best of the sun, while central and northern areas will experience settled but often cloudy weather over the weekend, and showers and thunderstorms are expected in the south.

Early in the following week, the risk of thunderstorms will decrease in the south, but heavy rain and strong winds will return from the west.

Southern England is likely to experience the heaviest rain, while northern areas may experience more settled weather for longer.

This all comes while Italy braces itself for flooding and as deadly floods sweep central Europe.