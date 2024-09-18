By Letara Draghia • Published: 18 Sep 2024 • 15:13 • 1 minute read

Credit: Shutterstock

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, the reigning world heavyweight champion, was briefly detained today at Krakow Airport, Poland.

Usyk, aged 37, was led away in handcuffs in what has since been reported as a “misunderstanding.” The reasons for the detention remain unclear. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy swiftly took to X to make a statement: “I was disappointed by this attitude towards our citizen and champion,” he said. “Our champion has been released, and he is no longer being detained.”

Usyk, expressed gratitude to Ukrainian diplomats and the Polish police on Instagram for resolving the situation efficiently.

Oleksandr Usyk’s boxing career

Usyk’s career highlights include becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion in over two decades after defeating Tyson Fury in May. Despite this unusual airport incident, Usyk remains focused on his upcoming rematch with Fury, scheduled for December 2024.

