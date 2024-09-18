Underwear race in good taste in Bunyola

By John Smith • Published: 18 Sep 2024 • 15:57 • 1 minute read

Groups of young people enjoy appearing in their underwear Credit: Joe Flood Flickr

One of the best university supported annual events is the regular Undie Runs which students in the USA have been undertaking since around 2001.

They do this in order for entertainment, as a form of protest, or fund-raising for charitable purposes.

Record is 2,270 runners

According to the Guinness Book of World Records a run that took place in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2011 had the most number of participants ever at 2,270.

This concept has been picked up in Bunyola and for several years now a number of teams have taken part in an annual Underwear Run with the latest taking place on Saturday September 14.

An excuse for a bit of harmless fun

It’s really all quite tasteful with teams wearing matching underwear and rather than a race it’s an excuse to have a bit of fun and parade through the town to the amusement of the watching crowd.

The former mayor of the municipality threw his support behind the concept and actually took part, wearing a specially designed pair of pants in the past.