By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Sep 2024 • 12:15 • 1 minute read

Image: Crescendo Choir / Facebook.

On October 26th, the Crescendo Choir will celebrate 20 years of making music with a special concert at The Salt Church in Spain.

Doors will open at 4:00.PM, and the concert is scheduled to begin at 4:30.PM.

A prize raffle will also be held during the interval.

Grab your Ticket

Tickets for this spectacular event are available at various locations, including The Post Room Benijofar, Face2Face Benijofar, Mateos Cafe & Bistro Benijofar, Elipicrafts Quesada, The Treasure Chest Quesada, EntreDos Benijofar, and The Salt Church Spain.

Tickets can also be acquired from any member of the choir.

The Salt Church is located at Pol. Ind. Levante II, C. Daya Nueva, 12, 03187 Los Montesinos, Alicante.

Crescendo Choir, known as ‘The Fun Choir,’ is actively seeking new members, particularly men.

Those interested in joining can contact the choir via email at info@crescendo-choir.com.

Raising Money for Charity

Founded in 2004, Crescendo Choir has consistently grown in both size and skill, earning a reputation as one of the leading ex-pat choirs in the region.

With several concerts held each year, the choir has raised thousands of euros for charitable causes.

The choir emphasises creating a fun and social environment, with members coming from various nationalities, including Dutch, British, German, Finnish, and Danish, under the guidance of a Spanish musical director and pianist.

Crescendo’s repertoire includes a diverse range of songs, from musicals and spirituals to pop and classical, with even some nursery rhymes.

Weekly Rehearsals

Rehearsals are held weekly at Miguel de Rincón Restaurant in Los Montesinos.

Based in Torrevieja, on the Costa Blanca, Crescendo is a registered charitable organisation, making significant contributions to charities throughout Spain, especially in the Alicante Province.