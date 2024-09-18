Winederlust’s new season

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 18 Sep 2024 • 8:56 • 1 minute read

Winederlust tasting at Villa Antumalal. Credit: Winderlust. Facebook.

Winederlust Malaga, have returned after the summer hiatus, and are back with the first of their renowned wine tasting events on Saturday, September 21.

For wine enthusiasts, Linda and Phoebe, the events they organise are not only about the wines they select, but also the location and the company. On this occasion, they have chosen Villa Antumalal in Malaga, overlooking Caleta beach and the Mediterranean.

In their three years of organising wine tastings, there are certain bodegas that they often return to, especially when they release new wines. At this tasting, participants can expect to try delicious new wines from all-time favourite wineries. There promises to be 6 wines, with a white, a rosé, and a little fizz too. To accompany the drinks, they offer 3 new cheeses to their event and guarantee stories and a laugh.

Exceptional taste and environmental responsibility

Winederlust tasting events are also about like-minded people gatherings that are as enjoyable as they are informative. They have a bias towards sustainability and eco-conscious winemakers, ensuring that every glass raised supports both exceptional taste and environmental responsibility. Either for those participating in a group of friends, or visiting to meet new ones, Winederlust’s escapades offer exceptional taste, fun, customer service, and value for money.

This event costs €45 per person and takes place on Saturday, September 21. Bookings can be made on their web site, winederlustmalaga.com.