A round-up of news from Costa Blanca North

By Donna Williams • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 19:05 • 7 minutes read

Water is now safe for everyone to drink Credit: Pixabay:rfotostock

Water safe for Consumption

After a series of comprehensive analyses conducted by the concessionaire company Hidraqua, Public Health has officially declared that the water in the municipalities of Teulada-Moraira and Benitachell is now deemed suitable for consumption.

This decision marks the lifting of all previously imposed restrictions on using the water for drinking, cooking, and food preparation, restoring it to its safe state for all domestic purposes.

While the water had been within the permitted parameters for several weeks before this decision, Public Health officially declared it safe for consumption only during the week of September 9. This delay has allowed thorough testing and analyses to be carried out, ensuring the safety and well-being of the municipality’s citizens.

In response to this announcement, Mayor Raul Llobell expressed his gratitude for the understanding and efforts of all citizens during the challenging weeks. He also extended his congratulations to all the departments within the Teulada Town Council for their prompt and efficient handling of the situation.

Mayor Llobell further emphasised the Town Hall’s commitment to developing infrastructure and implementing measures to mitigate the municipality’s impact of drought, with the ultimate goal of maintaining Teulada Moraira as an exceptional place to live.

Olive collecting in Villajoyosa

Following last year’s ‘Liquid Gold’ initiative, Villajoyosa Town Council has once more introduced a campaign in which residents are invited to collect olives from more than 500 olive trees in public spaces.

Those interested in participating need to apply for a municipal registration, which must be submitted by September 22.

This initiative was particularly lucrative for collectors last year, as 36 participating families were able to produce their own ‘liquid gold’ and take advantage of the continually rising prices, providing a welcome financial boost. While the price of olive oil now appears to have stabilised, price increases earlier in the year indicate that this could still be a real money spinner.

From the perspective of the Town Council, this initiative also offers a great way of minimising the number of olives that fall to the ground, dirtying the parks and gardens. With this in mind, olives can be collected from groves in specific garden areas, including Aula de la Natura, Bol Nou, Creu de Pedra, Partidor de l’Ermita, El Drago, Plaza Nou d’Octubre, Hogar del Pensionista, and Avenida Pianista Gonzalo Soriano. Other locations include near roundabouts, the regional hospital, the Amadorio River and in front of the Hispanidad school.

Interested residents can apply for municipal authorisation at the Citizen Information Office located in Casa de la Joventut or via the electronic office.

Altea declares need for emergency works

Following an urgent meeting, the Altea Town Council’s Local Government Board has approved the immediate need for emergency works in the water supply network of the La Malla industrial estate.

This decision is a direct response to the critical state of the infrastructure and the imminent risk of water shortages. The Mayor of Infrastructure and Water Cycle, Aurora Serrat, has stressed the urgency of taking immediate action to ensure the continuous supply of water and to improve the overall performance of the network.

The current weather situation, characterised by a significant absence of rainfall since May 2023, has had a severe impact on the recovery of the sole aquifer that serves the area. As a result, the dynamic water level of the Bunnik Well has reached an all-time low, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the water supply network in the region.

The necessary works to address the situation are estimated to cost over €3 million, a significant but essential investment to prevent a scenario where residents in La Malla, Mascarat, Urlisa III, Sierra Altea II, and Alhama Candela Sector could be left without water. Aurora Serrat, councillor for Infrastructure and Water Cycle, has confirmed that the works must commence immediately. She also highlighted the widespread issues with the Serra pipes, including defective installations and non-existent trench fillings.

Coronation for Moors & Christians celebration in Altea

The long-awaited coronation, ahead of the Moors and Christians celebrations in Altea, took place at the Palau d’Esports Vila d’Altea on September 14, sparking a wave of anticipation and excitement among the attendees.

The ceremony also featured the unveiling of the exquisite costumes that festers will proudly don during the grand Moorish and Christian entrances on the 21st and 23rd respectively.

Carla Bru Domingo was bestowed with the prestigious title of the major queen, while the young Lucia Berenguer Ripoll was crowned as the infant queen. Additionally, Teresa Almiñana Cortes, representing the Mitja Lluna fila, and Salvador Gomis Aznar, from the Carteia fila, received well-deserved distinctions as the Moorish queen and Christian king respectively.

The event drew a crowd of approximately 2,500 people, including festers, relatives of the queens, authorities, members of the festival commission of the Cristo del Sagrario, and the Federation of Moors and Christians Sant Blai, along with the general public.

The atmosphere in the Palau d’Esports was charged with electric energy. The vibrant display, bursting with colour and life, featured a magnificent ballet performance by the Alcoyano Gabriel Amador. The stirring melodies of pasodoble and Moorish and Christian marches complemented the event’s protagonists as they took to the catwalk. Showcasing a stunning array of colourful costumes, they created quite the spectacle.

First woman to preside over Moors & Christians in Javea

Monica Leal Gomez, a member of the Christian Fila Faciners, has made history by becoming the first woman to preside over the Moors and Christians of Javea. This significant development marks a pivotal step towards gender equality in the festival’s leadership. The Junta de Festes, the coordinating body responsible for the festivities, recently ratified its new board of directors in accordance with its statutes, which mandate renewal every two years.

The outgoing president, Abel Moll, disclosed his decision not to seek re-election after completing his two-year term, paving the way for Monica to assume the presidency for the next two years. As she takes on this influential role, Monica will be supported by a rejuvenated board of directors, including Ruben Femenia as vice-president and former president, Violeta Lora as the Treasurer, and Mari Angeles Caballero as the Festival Secretary.

Monica Leal Gomez’s appointment as the first female president of the Moors and Christians of Javea festival is not just a historic milestone, but a testament to her dedication and understanding of the festival’s values. Monica has been actively involved in the festival since the age of 7, serving in various roles such as the Moorish Flag Bearer in 2009 and as the Captain of the Fila Xibia in 2015. This extensive experience has given her a deep understanding of the festival’s responsibilities and representations.

Forest health emergency in Calpe

Calpe Town Council has unanimously passed a resolution urging the Ministry of the Environment to declare a forest health emergency in response to the dying off of numerous Aleppo pine trees.

This urgent action comes in the wake of a prolonged drought in Spain, which has led to an alarming spike in pine tree deaths.

Pere Moll, the Councilor for the Environment, highlighted the exacerbating effects of the drought, including the increasing number of pests. One particularly destructive pest has been identified as the Pine Wood Nematode, which is being spread among pine trees by a native beetle. This is of particular concern as the Nematode feeds on tree sap, so the higher the numbers, the more likely the trees will wither and die.

Aside from declaring the situation an emergency, the Council is seeking funding to finance a comprehensive contingency plan. This plan will need to encompass preventative measures, early detection, control, and recovery efforts for the affected areas. In addition, they are championing research efforts directed at better understanding the disease and a citizen awareness campaign.

In addition to the pest infestation, the Council has also raised concerns about the heightened risk of forest fires, another reason why this situation must be addressed sooner rather than later.

Shady parks in Benidorm by October

Benidorm Town Council, under the leadership of the Department of Parks and Gardens, has commenced an initiative to enhance the comfort of the town’s playgrounds by installing additional shaded areas and expanding the existing ones.

This initiative, which was first announced at the end of August, is now actively being implemented.

The council has undertaken a contract to facilitate the installation of shaded areas in playgrounds across the municipality. The initial phase of this project is taking place in the Foietes area. According to Councillor Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate, this endeavour addresses users’ consistent demands for improved conditions in the parks, particularly in the swing areas widely accessed by young children.

The new shaded areas are projected to be completed in September and October. The installation typically involves metal columns anchored to the ground, to which sail-shaped canvases are affixed to provide ample shade. Priority has been given to areas with swing facilities, acknowledging the vulnerability of young users, particularly those aged between two and six, to the negative effects of intense sun exposure.

Solidarity Campaign provides school materials to families in Benidorm

The Benidorm Library Network has demonstrated its commitment to the community by successfully completing a solidarity campaign for the 2024/2025 academic year. The campaign focused on collecting school supplies, which were generously contributed by library users. On September 16, these supplies were handed over to the Local Assembly of the Red Cross. The Red Cross in turn, will now distribute the donated materials to families in Benidorm facing difficult circumstances.

Ana Pellicer, the Councillor for Historical and Cultural Heritage, expressed her gratitude towards the library users for their active participation in the collection campaign. In recognition of their support, the Library has decided to reward contributors with surprise books from the municipal bibliographic collections.

The collected school supplies include a variety of essential items such as backpacks, pencils, erasers, pens, pencil sharpeners, coloured pencils, markers, rulers, lined and grid notebooks, pencil cases, music notebooks, white sheets, glue, scissors, folders, and coloured crayons. This thoughtful initiative not only provides practical assistance to families in need but also fosters a sense of community and solidarity within Benidorm.

Find more local news, events and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North