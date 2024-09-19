By Harry Sinclair •
Fever presents “music in a whole new light” with Candlelight Concerts
Credit: Candlelight Concerts by Fever /fb
Candlelight Concert tribute nights are returning to the capital of Almeria.
The company Fever is bringing “the magic of a live music experience” to Almeria with two classical tribute nights engulfed with candles to create the perfect, romantic event.
Candlelight Concerts provide “music in a whole new light”, taking place in various spectacular locations, including Almeria, with world-renowned professional musicians performing as thousands of candles illuminate the venue.
The two events are both being held on October 6, with the first being a tribute to ABBA, and the second a tribute to Queen.
Taking place in Almeria’s Cervantes Theatre, the tribute to ABBA will start at 7 pm, featuring the best of the Swedish group’s discography, including Mamma Mia, SOS and Waterloo.
Following on, starting at 9 pm is the Queen tribute night, including favourites such as Somebody to Love, Under Pressure, and of course, Bohemian Rhapsody.
Both performances will last for roughly 60 minutes, with doors opening 45 minutes before.
Tickets to each event start from €10, going up to €33 for the best seats.
It must be remembered that these are separate events, meaning you will need a separate ticket for each one.
