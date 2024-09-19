Almeria airport’s surge of passengers

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 19 Sep 2024 • 11:41 • 1 minute read

Almeria Airport’s reported figures for this year proves its growing popularity Credit: Shutterstock

Almeria airport is seeing a surge of passengers flying both domestically and internationally.

Throughout 2024 the airport has experienced a strong growth in numbers, welcoming 556,681 travellers in the first eight months of the year, a 4.3% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

This uptick translates to an average of 2,281 flyers per day, highlighting the airport’s growing importance for both national and international traffic.

Of the 553,918 commercial passengers, 309,851 travelled to or from Spanish cities, marking a 24.3% surge in domestic flights.

This growth reflects the rising mobility within Spain, spurred by improved connectivity and flight offers.

International passengers accounted for 244,130 of the total, with the United Kingdom leading as the top destination; In August alone, 31,234 passengers flew to the UK from Almeria Airport.

Other notable European destinations included Belgium (9,397 passengers), the Czech Republic (5,331), the Netherlands (3,425), and France (2,619), further establishing Almeria Airport as a hub for international travel.

Operations at the airport have also seen a rise, with 8,377 flights handled between January and August 2024—9.7% more than the previous year. Of these, 5,618 were commercial flights, indicating the airport’s growing capacity to accommodate increased air traffic.

August was particularly busy, with 94,604 passengers and 1,070 flights, further reinforcing the airport’s critical role in the region’s tourism and trade sectors.

With a balanced mix of domestic and international flights, Almeria Airport continues to thrive as a key player in Spain’s aviation industry, serving both travellers and businesses alike.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.